The Who won’t be pulling an ABBA, according to Pete Townshend

These days, thanks to technology like holograms, bands don't necessarily have to disappear when they decide to stop touring or making music. But that's not something The Who's Pete Townshend is interested in.

Townshend and Roger Daltrey are the only two surviving members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band and they still tour together. When they eventually decide to put an end to touring, Townshend says fans shouldn't expect to see a Who avatar show like Voyage, the show made famous by ABBA.

"Apparently Mick [Jagger] has said, 'Yeah, The Rolling Stones will definitely do an ABBA,'" he tells the Financial Times, referring to recent comments Jagger made to WSJ magazine. Townshend then made a face and ruled it out for The Who, noting, "Oh f***, no, no, no."

While The Who don't currently have dates on the books, they did play several shows in the U.K. last summer. Their last gig was August 28 in Sandringham, England.

