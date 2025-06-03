For whom the sleeve rolls: Metallica announces return of T-Shirt Club subscription

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Metallica's T-Shirt Club is back.

The metal legends have announced the return of the subscription service, which sends you four exclusive Metallica shirts over the course of the year.

"The subscription year includes four t-shirts with exclusive designs from old tour dates, crew shirts, and more," Metallica says. "Each shirt will feature special additions, including sleeve tags, and will come in exclusive packaging, including subscription-specific hang tags."

Enrollment for the 2025 T-Shirt Club is open now through June 27. For more info, visit Metallica.com.

In the meantime, you can show off the Metallica shirts you already own on the band's ongoing M72 tour, which continues Tuesday in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!