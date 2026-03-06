The Who’s Pete Townshend takes the Colbert Questionert

The Who's Pete Townshend is the latest celebrity to take part in the Late Show with Stephen Colbert's Colbert Questionert.

Townshend revealed that his favorite sandwich is pastrami on rye with mustard and a pickle; his first concert ever was Bill Haley & His Comets in 1958; his favorite action movie is Ang Lee's Hulk; and that if he got only one song to listen to for the rest of his life it would be "Tracks of My Tears" by Smokey Robinson.

Asked what happens when we die, Townshend said he doesn’t believe anything happens.

“I think consciousness is what we are, not our bodies. So I think consciousness probably goes on in some form or other,” he said, adding that when people die, consciousness moves on. “Maybe then there’s a possibility of reincarnation or heaven and hell, whatever, I don’t know.”

When asked if he ever had an out-of-body experience, he shared a funny story of a bad STP trip he had on an airplane, noting that at some point he left his body and floated above the airplane, flying through the sky, which was filled with lost items like socks and buttons.

Asked whether he prefers cats or dogs, he choose dogs, but had a good reason why. Townshend said growing up he was a “snotty” kid, and every time he was sick his mother, who took in stray cats, would give him a cat to keep him company. When he was 12 he got tested and found out he was allergic to cats, noting that while his mom was trying to help, it actually “just made it worse.”

Finally, when asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, Townshend thought hard about it before saying, “Make another record, lazy (bleep).”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.