The Who’s Pete Townshend confirmed as Tony presenter

The Who’s Pete Townshend will be in New York to attend the 77th annual Tony Awards, which will air Sunday live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Townshend is confirmed as a presenter on the telecast, where the cast of The Who's Tommy is set to perform. The show has been nominated for Best Revival of a Musical, where it will compete with Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gutenberg! The Musical! and Merrily We Roll Along.

This isn't Townshend's first encounter with the Tonys. The 1993 original run of The Who's Tommy won five Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Townshend.

The Who's Tommy is currently running at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

