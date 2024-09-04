The Who's 'Quadrophenia' tour Vespa being auctioned off for charity

Fans of The Who now have a chance to own a pretty unique piece of band memorabilia.

The Vespa GS Scooter that was featured during the band's 1996 Quadrophenia tour is being auctioned off by Sotheby's a part of the auction house's first ever Popular Culture auction in London.

The scooter, a Piaggio 1964 Vespa, was ridden onstage during the performance of “Bell Boy” by Billy Idol, who was portraying the character of Ace Face. Following the tour it was stored in frontman Roger Daltrey’s garage, and then was restored and exhibited at the Royal Albert Hall during The Who's March 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows.

Bidding is open until Sept. 12. The Vespa is expected to sell for between $26,000 and $40,000. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.

"The funds raised will support our mission to ensure no young person faces cancer alone," Jamie Johnson, head of Music & Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, shares. "We are deeply grateful to Sotheby's and The Who for their incredible generosity."

