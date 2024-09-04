The Who's 'Quadrophenia' tour Vespa being auctioned off for charity

By Jill Lances
Fans of The Who now have a chance to own a pretty unique piece of band memorabilia.

The Vespa GS Scooter that was featured during the band's 1996 Quadrophenia tour is being auctioned off by Sotheby's a part of the auction house's first ever Popular Culture auction in London.

The scooter, a Piaggio 1964 Vespa, was ridden onstage during the performance of “Bell Boy” by Billy Idol, who was portraying the character of Ace Face. Following the tour it was stored in frontman Roger Daltrey’s garage, and then was restored and exhibited at the Royal Albert Hall during The Who's March 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows.

Bidding is open until Sept. 12. The Vespa is expected to sell for between $26,000 and $40,000. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.

"The funds raised will support our mission to ensure no young person faces cancer alone," Jamie Johnson, head of Music & Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, shares. "We are deeply grateful to Sotheby's and The Who for their incredible generosity."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!