The Who’s 'Quadrophenia' to debut as mod ballet

The Who's rock opera Quadrophenia is coming to the stage again, this time as a ballet.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet will be directed by Rob Ashford and will feature the orchestral version of the album by Pete Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It will feature a large cast of dancers, with choreography by Paul Roberts.

Quadrophenia was released in 1973 and written entirely by Townshend; it was The Who's second full rock opera following 1969's Tommy. It featured such classic songs as "The Real Me," "Love Reign O'er Me" and "5:15."

The story, set in Brighton, England, in 1965, follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album's title was inspired by Jimmy's four-way "split personality," with each member of the band representing a different facet of that personality.

Like Tommy, Quadrophenia inspired a film, but unlike Tommy, it was a drama, not a musical. Released in 1979 to critical acclaim and commercial success, it starred Phil Daniels as Jimmy, with The Police's Sting as Ace Face.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet is set to tour the U.K., starting in Plymouth at the Theatre Royal Plymouth, where it will run from May 28 to June 1. It will open at London's Sadler's Wells on June 24 and run through July 13.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at modballet.com.

