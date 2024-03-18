The Who’s Roger Daltrey announces nine-date North American tour

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has announced some more North American solo dates.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer initially announced a couple of one-off shows, but that's now been expanded to a nine-date tour hitting the U.S. and Canada this June.

The tour promises fans “a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises," with Daltrey also answering questions from the audience.

KT Tunstall and Dan Bern are special guests on the tour, which will have Daltrey backed by a “hand-picked ensemble of musicians,” including his bandmate Pete Townshend’s brother Simon Townshend on guitar and backing vocals.

The tour kicks off June 12 in Vienna, Virginia, with dates in Bethel and Port Chester, New York, Boston and Lennox, Massachusetts, Detroit and more, before wrapping June 29 in Highland Park, Illinois. He is also playing a show in San Diego, California, on May 6. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

Next up, The Who is set to play two Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 18 and 20. Daltrey is also headlining a special show, Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT, on March 24, celebrating his 24-year career as curator and host of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows. It will feature special guests Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.