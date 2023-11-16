The Who’s Roger Daltrey autographs special print to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust

A new limited edition print autographed by The Who's Roger Daltrey is being sold to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The print, designed by Steve Mitchell at 45 Original, features the phrase "Think Lucky, Be Lucky!" — which seems to be inspired by the band's song "Be Lucky," featured on the 2015 compilation The Who Hits 50!

Only 300 copies of the five-color screen print are available, each one individually signed by Daltrey. They are available for preorder now, with the print expected to ship on December 11.

Teenage Cancer Trust, founded in 1990, seeks to improve the cancer experience for young people. Daltrey is a patron of the charity.

