The Who’s Royal Albert Hall shows help raise close to $3 million for Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who's March shows at London's Royal Albert Hall helped raise a record amount of money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Teenage Cancer Trust shows, which also included concerts by the Sex Pistols with Frank Carter and The Corrs, raised close to $2.8 million for the organization, which was a new record for the charity concerts, according to Music Week.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts. In total they've raised over $48 million for the organization, which is dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer. The Who's Roger Daltrey is a patron of the charity.

"For a young person hearing the words 'you have cancer,' everything changes," Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said. "The money raised through these shows helps make sure they have the right support around them – people who understand what they're going through and are there every step of the way."

The Who played two nights for this year's Teenage Cancer Trust shows. It was during those concerts that Daltrey seemed to have an issue with drummer Zak Starkey's playing, and they've since parted ways with the him.

