Willie Nelson 90th birthday concerts, with Neil Young, Keith Richards and more, hitting theaters

An all-star lineup of musicians helped Willie Nelson celebrate his 90th birthday onstage in Los Angeles in April, and next month those who couldn't make it will finally get to see what they missed.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is set to hit theaters on Sunday, June 11, with encore presentations on June 13 and 14. The more than two-hour movie will feature highlights from the two nights of performances at the Hollywood Bowl, which took place April 29 and 30 before a sold-out crowd.

In addition to Willie performing, the shows featured a host of A-list musicians: Keith RichardsNeil YoungStephen StillsTom JonesWarren HaynesJack JohnsonDave MatthewsLyle LovettChris StapletonSheryl Crow and many, many more.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit willienelson90experience.com.

