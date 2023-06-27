Wolfgang Van Halen uses dad's Frankenstein guitar to record new Mammoth WVH song, "Take a Bow"

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a new song called "Take a Bow" with his Mammoth WVH band.

The track was recorded using the original Frankenstein guitar owned by Wolf's dad, Eddie Van Halen, as well as an amp belonging to the late Van Halen shredder.

"I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through dad's original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets," Wolf shares. "It's straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad's history on this song forever."

You can listen to "Take a Bow" now via digital outlets.

"Take a Bow" will appear on the upcoming sophomore Mammoth WVH album, Mammoth II, due out August 4. Mammoth II also includes the previously released songs "Another Celebration at the End of the World" and "Like a Pastime."

Mammoth WVH will be on tour throughout the summer and fall, playing shows with Metallica, Alter Bridge and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

