Wolfgang Van Halen on David Lee Roth: "I'm honored he thinks about me as much as he does, I guess"

Wolfgang Van Halen has responded to David Lee Roth's multiple shots at him, telling Billboard, "I'm honored he thinks about me as much as he does, I guess."

As previously reported, the former Van Halen vocalist has released multiple videos aimed at the Mammoth WVH frontman, who, of course, is the son of the late Eddie Van Halen and started playing bass in the "Panama" outfit in 2006. In one, Roth refers to Wolf as "this f****** kid" as he tells multiple stories about how the younger Van Halen apparently had some of his backstage guests kicked out. In another, he appears to make fun of the last Van Halen album, 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, which featured both Wolf and Roth.

"I would sure love to not have to be part of some sort of Van Halen drama at all," Wolf now says. "I think I'm just gonna continue to sit in my no-comment zone ... 'cause at the end of the day it's just not worth it."

"It's one thing when there's some [person] on Twitter saying a lie about me," he continues. "But when there's other people trying to lie about me and make me look bad? It's just like, you can believe whatever you want, I guess. The people who hate me are gonna continue to hate me, and I'm just gonna be over here doing my thing."

