Woman accused of stalking and attacking Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham arrested

In this April 10, 2022, file photo, singer, songwriter and producer Lindsey Buckingham performs live on stage at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images, FILE)

A woman who has allegedly been stalking former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham and is believed to have thrown an unknown substance on the singer-guitarist has been arrested, according to police.

Michelle Dick, 55, was arrested without incident in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday and is currently being held at the Allen County jail pending extradition to California, police said.

She is facing six felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for alleged stalking, battery and assault of Buckingham on March 25 in Santa Monica, California.

Dick is accused of throwing an unknown substance on him and damaging his vehicle before fleeing the area.

Sources told ABC News at the time that the woman is known to law enforcement from previous incidents.

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac with his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1975, and the couple became part of Fleetwood’s best-known lineup, along with drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie and singer-keyboardist Christine McVie.

Buckingham was a member of the group from 1975 to 1987 and from 1996 to 2018.

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