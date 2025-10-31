Writer/director Cameron Crowe gives update on Joni Mitchell biopic

Writer/lyricist Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell pose at the opening night of the new musical "Almost Famous" at The Old Globe Theatre on September 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Writer/director Cameron Crowe has offered an update on his long-in-the works biopic on Joni Mitchell.

Crowe, whose memoir The Uncool came out Tuesday, has been attached to the project since 2023 and tells Variety he's still "working on" it.

“We’re gonna do it next year. And I just feel really confident that we are telling that story in a way that you wouldn’t call a traditional so-called biopic,” he explains. “It’s the telling of her story with amazing input from the artist herself, who is opening her life, her closet, her collection of instruments, her notes, her everything for us to make a movie that is as emotionally authentic as her music.”

He adds, “I just feel really lucky to have spent the last few years finding the way to tell the story that will give you a physical body rush as well as loving her story. ... I can’t wait for you to check it out.”

While there have been all sorts of rumors about who’ll play Joni, Crowe says as of now there's “nothing I can confirm.” But he adds, “I’m just grateful that people are talking about it and that I get to tell the story.”

The movie will be the first one Crowe has written and directed since 2015's Aloha, although he created the 2016 Showtime series Roadies and directed the 2019 David Crosby documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name.

