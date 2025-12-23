The Year in Music 2025: The Beatles update 'Anthology', plus the cast of Sam Mendes' biopics revealed

The Beatles may have broken up in 1970, but the band continues to live on and 2025 was no exception.

-Fans of the band got a new look at their 1990s Anthology project with reissues of the documentary series, music and book.

-Disney+ debuted a restored and remastered version of the Anthology documentary series, which aired on ABC in 1995, with the eight-part series expanded to nine episodes. In addition, the music was reissued as The Anthology Collection, a box set featuring the first three Anthology albums, along with a new fourth edition, featuring 13 previously unreleased recordings. Anthology 4 was also released as a standalone.

-A 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book, featuring more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork and memorabilia, was also released.

-This year also brought casting news for Sam Mendes' four Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, due out in April 2028. The project, in which each film will be told from the point of view of a different band member, will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Among this year’s other Beatles highlights:

-Ringo released a new country album, Look Up, and as part of the promotion for his Grand Ole Opry debut. He also headlined two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, joined by some famous friends, with the shows turned into a special that aired on CBS.

-The Beatles won another Grammy, taking home best rock performance for "Now and Then." In addition, Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon won the Grammy for best boxed or special limited edition package for his work on the reissue of his late father's Mind Games album.

-McCartney surprised fans in New York City by headlining three shows at the 575-person-capacity Bowery Ballroom. The shows were a lead-up to his performance on the SNL 50 anniversary special.

-A new documentary about Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, One to One: John & Yoko, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, opened in theaters in April.

-Original Beatles drummer Pete Best announced his retirement from music.

-The Lennon documentary Borrowed Time: Lennon's Last Decade, from director Alan G. Parker, debuted in London in May. The film eventually opened in the U.S. in December.

-McCartney returned to the stage in the band's hometown of Liverpool, joining Bruce Springsteen for The Boss' show at Anfield Stadium. They played two songs together, The Beatles' classic "Can't Buy Me Love" and a cover of the Leiber & Stoller tune "Kansas City," which The Beatles recorded in 1964.

-McCartney brought his Got Back tour back to North America in September, starting with a warm-up show in Santa Barbara, California, before officially kicking things off in Palm Desert, California.

-A new box set celebrating John and Yoko's activism, Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition), produced by Sean Ono Lennon, was released to coincide with what would have been John's 85th birthday. It featured 123 tracks, 90 of which had either never been heard before or were previously unreleased.

-McCartney released a new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, dedicated to his post-Beatles career in Wings. A new documentary focusing on that time period, Man on the Run, was acquired by Amazon MGM and will debut on Prime Video Feb. 25, 2026. It is also expected to be released in select theaters.

-The BBC announced it had picked up a new drama series, Hamburg Days, which will focus on The Beatles' early days as a band. The six-part series is based on the autobiography by German artist, musician and longtime Beatles pal Klaus Voormann.

