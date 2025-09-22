Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman’s career celebrated with new stamp collection

Rick Wakeman performs at City Winery on October 25, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is being honored with a new stamp collection.

Isle of Man Stamps and Coins has announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's work is being celebrated in a new set of six stamps. The collection features illustrations by artist Roger Dean, best known for his work designing album covers for musicians in the '60s and '70s. His first album cover for Yes was 1971's Fragile, which was the first to feature Wakeman.

Dean says he's "always enjoyed working" with Wakeman, who he met when he was working on Fragile. He notes, "Designing this new set of Isle of Man stamps has been a joy and a tribute to that long collaboration."

According to the description, the stamp collection highlights "key moments from Wakeman's remarkable career," including his solo albums Journey to the Centre of the Earth and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

"I am honored to have my career featured on these stamps having spent many years as a resident of the Isle of Man,” says Wakeman, who moved to the island in the Irish Sea, between Great Britain and Ireland, in 1987. "Roger Dean’s artwork has always felt like a natural extension of the music I’ve created, and to see our worlds brought together on stamps is both surreal and wonderful."

The stamps are available to order now at iomstamps.com.

