Yes to release expanded edition of 2019 mini album 'From a Page'

Cover of Yes' 'From A Page'/ (Yes Records)

Yes is set to release an expanded and remastered edition of their four-song mini album From a Page.

Originally released in 2019, From a Page featured previously unreleased tracks taken from 2010 Yes recording sessions for the album that would eventually become 2011's Fly From Here.

The new reissue is now being expanded to 15 tracks, made up of the four original songs, plus alternative takes and demos of songs, some of which wound up on Fly From Here.

The new reissue was overseen by Oliver Wakeman, son of Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who produced the original From a Page release and also played in the band from 2009 to 2011.

From a Page (Deluxe Edition) will be released April 24 as a two-CD or two-LP box set. The CD set includes a booklet with expanded liner notes from Oliver Wakeman, a poster and five art cards.

From a Page (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

