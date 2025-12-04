Yes releases remastered single edit of 'Tales from Topographic Oceans' track

Cover of Yes' 'Tales from Topographic Oceans' (Rhino)
By Jill Lances

Yes has released a new track from their upcoming super-deluxe reissue of 1973's Tales from Topographic Oceans.

The latest is a newly remastered single version of "The Remembering (High the Memory)," which cuts down the album's 20-minute song to just under three minutes.

Tales from Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping Feb. 6, will be released as a package of 12 CDs, two LPs and a Blu-ray. It includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with several new mixes by producer Steven Wilson, including a Dolby Atmos mix. It will also include rarities, and previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

Tales from Topographic Oceans, Yes' sixth studio album, was the first to feature drummer Alan White, who had replaced Bill Bruford. Frontman Jon Anderson came up with the idea for the album after reading a footnote in Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda. The album featured four songs, all of which were at least 18 minutes in length, taking fans on a "four-part musical journey through ancient Hindu scriptures."

The album went on to hit #1 in the U.K. and was a top-10 hit in the U.S.

Tales from Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!