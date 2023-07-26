Yes’ Trevor Rabin announces first solo vocal album in 34 years

By Jill Lances

Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin has a new label and a new record. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just signed with InsideOutMusic, which will release his new album, Rio, on October 6.

Rio is Rabin's first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, his last being 1989's Can't Look Away. He hasn't been completely away from music, however. He's spent much of his time writing movie soundtracks and working on such films as Con AirRemember the TitansEnemy of the StateNational Treasure and more.

“Over the past ten years I was having ideas, concepts that I couldn’t implement due to my busy schedule,” Rabin says of the delay since his last record. “To be honest, those years flew by in a flurry. I knew that this was the time, and once I found my momentum I worked on the album 24/7.”

Rio, named after Rabin's granddaughter, will be available for preorder starting August 4.

