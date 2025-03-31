Yoko Ono art exhibit to open in Chicago this fall

An exhibit dedicated to Yoko Ono's art is set to hit Chicago this fall.

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, which initially ran at the Tate Modern in London, is set to open at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago on Oct. 18 and run through Feb. 22.

According to the description, the collection "celebrates key moments of Ono's career, showcasing art driven by ideas and expressed in poetic, humorous, and profound ways."

The exhibit will feature over 200 works by Ono, wife of The Beatles' John Lennon, made over seven decades and across three continents. It will include performance footage, photography, installations, and music and sound recordings. It will also feature interactive, instruction-based artworks.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago will be the only museum to exhibit Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind. More info can be found a macchicago.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.