You collect me: Tom Petty immortalized with two new Funko Pop! figures

The new additions are the Full Moon Fever Pop!, featuring the pink, yellow and blue coloring of Petty's 1989 solo album, Full Moon Fever, along with the cover art. It is packaged in a protective hard case. There's also one inspired by Petty's look in the "Don't Come Around Here No More" video, including his oversized red hat and sunglasses, with the figure holding a teacup.
Both Petty collectables are available for preorder now for shipping in December.
In other Tom Petty news ... the rocker's estate continues to share archival clips of Petty's Wildflowers era on Instagram. The latest is a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performance of the album's single "You Wreck Me" from a 1994 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.
