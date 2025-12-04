Yusuf/Cat Stevens cancels North American book tour

Cover of Yusuf/Cat Stevens' memoir 'Cat On The Road To Findout' /(Genesis Publications)
By Jill Lances

Yusuf/Cat Stevens postponed the North American book tour supporting his memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, in September due to visa issues. At the time, he had expressed hope that the tour could be rescheduled, but he's now announced that it's not going to happen.

“Unfortunately, my North American book tour is officially cancelled,” he said in a statement. “Unpredictably, and befuddling to us all, the actual visa finally got delivered after the last scheduled date of the tour had passed.”

“I know how disappointing this must be for those of you who were looking forward to the book tour. My agent and team explored every possible avenue, but it was all beyond our control,” he added. “I’m grateful for your patience and your support and I hope something new may be put together in the future, in better and brighter circumstances. Peace and love, always.”

Those still holding tickets for the tour will be notified about refunds.

Cat On The Road To Findout arrived in October. The tour, Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, and Other Mysteries, was supposed to kick off Oct. 2 in Philadelphia.

