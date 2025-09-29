Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 'Cat On the Road To Findout' book tour postponed due to visa issues

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has been forced to postpone the North American leg of his book tour in support of his upcoming memoir, Cat On the Road To Findout.

Stevens previously shared that the tour, Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, and Other Mysteries, was "in serious jeopardy due to significant delays in U.S. immigration processing," and apparently his visas still haven't come through.

"Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time," he writes in a new post on Instagram. "I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform."

But Stevens isn’t giving up hope that the tour could happen eventually.

“North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through,” he explains. “Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”

But even without the tour, fans will still be able to enjoy the book, which comes out Oct. 7.

Stevens notes, “[T]our delays should not affect the book, which you’ll still be able to enjoy... the obvious benefit of it being — books don’t need visas!”

Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, and Other Mysteries was supposed to kick off Thursday in Philadelphia and wrap with two nights, Oct. 21 and 22, in Los Angeles.

