Yusuf/Cat Stevens releases new song, “All Nights, All Days,” from upcoming album 'King of a Land'

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is back with another song from his upcoming album, King of a Land. The latest is the track "All Nights, All Days."

In the tune, Yusuf/Stevens blasts how “the rich tax the poor,” suggesting that the only way to fix things is to “lock those leaders in London’s Zoo.” Yusuf/Stevens notes, “The only way that we can get on in peace is to get rid of most of them. Not all, perhaps. But most.”

"All Nights, All Days" is the third single Yusuf/Stevens has released from King of a Land, following the title track and "Take The World Apart." The album, which is due out June 16, is available for preorder now.

Yusuf/Stevens has a few shows scheduled for this year starting in Berlin, Germany, on June 12. He's also set to play the U.K.'s famed Glastonbury Festival on June 25. A complete list of dates can be found at catstevens.com.

