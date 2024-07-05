Zach Bryan thanks Bruce Springsteen for his contribution to new album

Bruce Springsteen is featured on the song "Sandpaper," on Zach Bryan's new record, The Great American Bar Scene, and the country star took to social media to thank The Boss for his participation.
"thank you for the day @springsteen," he writes next to a picture of Springsteen holding a guitar. "thank you for your kind words thank you for letting me take this picture thank you for making my whole life a dream of a younger me a reason to believe."
"I always knew this song Zach wrote was special. I had no idea how beautiful, powerful and deep an album it would be a part of," he wrote. "I'm stunned. I'm blessed to have been able to fulfill my dreams of making music. What I never saw coming: to be asked to play with an artist as deeply tapped in as @zachlanebryan is. Thank you for inviting me into your dream-coming-true."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.