Zak Starkey says he was 'retired' not fired from The Who

Former The Who drummer Zak Starkey is setting the record straight about where he stands with the band.

After being fired from The Who in April following their March Royal Albert Hall shows, and subsequently rehired, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey announced on May 18 that Starkey, son of The Beatles' Ringo Starr, had once again been let go. But in a new post on Instagram, Starkey is now suggesting that he wasn't actually fired.

He started off the post by writing, "NOISE&CONFUSION!!!!" and then tried to clarify what happened between him and the band.

"I had a great phone chat with Roger at the end of last week which truly confused both of us!!!" he writes. "Rog said I hadn’t been 'fired'…I had been 'retired; to work n my own projects."

Starkey says he then told Roger that his projects were done and that he "was completely available for the foreseeable future." He noted, “Rog said 'Oh!' and we kind of left it there- On good terms and great friends as we have always been."

Finally, he shares, "Gotta love these guys. As my mum used to say 'The mind boggles!!!' XXX"

The Who revealed that Scott Devours, drummer of Daltrey's solo band, would be taking over behind the drum kit for their upcoming The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, which kicks off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

