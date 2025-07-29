Zakk Wylde shares final text message he received from Ozzy Osbourne

2007 Spike TV Scream Awards - Show Jason Merritt/FilmMagic (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Zakk Wylde, who long played guitar in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band, has shared the final text message he received from the late metal legend.

Wylde tells Guitar World that he received the text following the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which was announced ahead of time as the final live performance by both Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. In addition to playing during Ozzy's solo set, Wylde performed at Back to the Beginning with Pantera.

"Everybody and their mother were in the backstage dressing room and I just wanted to give [Ozzy] a break," Wylde recalls of the scene right after Back to the Beginning concluded. "I figured we'd see him later on – the next day or whatever. But no."

Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

"The last text I got from Oz was saying, 'Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn't see you,'" Wylde says. "He goes, 'Thanks for everything.' It was just us talking, saying, 'I love you, buddy.' That was it."

Pantera has since canceled and postponed tour dates so that the band can take "time and space to grieve" Ozzy's loss.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!