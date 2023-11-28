Zakk Wylde's ﻿Zakk Sabbath announces 'Doomed Forever Forever Doomed' ﻿album

By Josh Johnson

Zakk Sabbath, Zakk Wylde's Black Sabbath cover band, has announced a new album.

Doomed Forever Forever Doomed, due out March 1, is a double album that includes Wylde and company's recreations of Sabbath's 1970 sophomore effort Paranoid and their 1971 record, Master of Reality.

Zakk Sabbath also includes bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, who, like Wylde, plays in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band, and ex-Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo.

You can catch Zakk Sabbath on tour beginning December 5 in Sacramento, California.

