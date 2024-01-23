The Zombies add more dates to their North American Different Game tour

The Zombies continue to add U.S. dates to their schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added four new shows to the latest leg of their Different Game tour – March 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia, March 31 in Durham, North Carolina, April 2 in Charleston, South Carolina, and April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Zombies’ North American tour is due to kick off March 26 in Annapolis, Maryland, and wrap April 12 in Clearwater, Florida. As part of the tour they will set sail on the On The Blue Cruise from April 5 to April 10, departing from Miami.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, January 26, at 12 p.m. ET.

The Zombies previously toured the U.S. in 2023, but were forced to cut the tour short in October after founding member Rod Argent was hospitalized after suffering migraines, fatigue and exhaustion.

Following the U.S. dates, the band will launch a U.K. tour on May 21 in Poole, England. A complete list of tour dates can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

