The Zombies announce second annual Begin Here Festival

The Zombies have announced details for their second annual Begin Here Festival, happening in their hometown, St Albans, England, about 20 miles outside of London.

This year's festival is happening November 8-10 and will feature Colin Blunstone performing his debut solo album One Year for the first time, backed by a full band and strings, with The Zombies performing a show on the final night.

The festival will also include a Battle of the Bands, a Zombies tour of St Albans and a record signing, along with a screening of the band's 2023 documentary, Hung Up On a Dream.

A presale for Zombies fans begins May 28, with tickets going on sale to the general public May 29. More info can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

The Zombies, best known for their classic hits "She's Not There" and "Time of the Season," held their first-ever Begin Here Festival in November 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.