The Zombies announce dates for Different Game North American tour

The Zombies are returning to North America this fall for a brand new tour. The band just announced dates for their Different Game tour, named after their latest album, which dropped in March.

The tour kicks off in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, on October 1, hitting such U.S. cities as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Nashville, New York and more, before wrapping October 29 in Glenside Park, Pennsylvania.

A fan club presale kicks off Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale happening Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

