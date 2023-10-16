The Zombies announce first Begin Here Festival in hometown

The Zombies are celebrating their career where it all began.

The rockers, best known for their classic hits "She's Not There" and "Time of the Season," just announced their first Begin Here Festival, happening in their hometown, St Albans, England, about 20 miles outside of London.

The event is taking place November 10-12 and will feature a whole host of Zombies-related events, including the grand opening of The Zombies Exhibit at St. Albans Museum, featuring a Q&A with the original members.

There will also be a screening of their recent documentary, Hung Up On A Dream, a record signing, a chance for fans to take a photo with frontman Colin Blunstone and more.

More info on the weekend, including how to get tickets to the events, can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

In the meantime, The Zombies are currently on a North American tour and are set to play Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, October 17. The tour wraps October 29 in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

