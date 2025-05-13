The Zombies’ career explored in new documentary 'Hung Up On A Dream'

The new documentary Hung Up On A Dream delves into the history of the '60s band The Zombies, including their breakup, reunion and 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band broke up after the release of their 1968 album Odessey and Oracle, which didn't gain recognition until years later, thanks to the classic track "Time of the Season." The Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone tells ABC Audio the breakup happened because members of the band were broke, but looking back he wishes they could have continued.

"I would have liked to have seen what we would have recorded next," he says, "because I just felt the band had turned a corner and the songwriting on Odessey and Oracle is wonderful."

The film brings the band back to Abbey Road Studios, where they recorded the album, and director Robert Schwartzman says it was important for the story.

He notes, "To have the chance to take the guys back to where they made that album ... was a way to get in and get out of the story and help shape it."

For Colin, it was a very "emotional" being there with his bandmates — Rod Argent, Chris White and Hugh Grundy — as the "memories were flooding back."

The Zombies' influence is felt in the film, with several artists talking about being fans, and Schwartzman says one of the coolest was Post Malone. He notes, "To see him just kind of like a fanboy with Colin and Rod was really cool."

Colin says he's "always surprised" to hear that another musician is a fan: "The thought that these huge artists have been influenced in any way by us ... it's quite a difficult concept for me to get my head around."

Event screenings of Hung Up On A Dream are taking place through Wednesday, before the documentary opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday.

