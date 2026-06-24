The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone announces US tour dates

Inductee Colin Blunstone of The Zombies performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone is returning to the U.S. this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced dates for a 19-city tour with The Fixx and Peter Asher.

The trek will hit the Northeast and Midwest, starting Sept. 2 in Somerville, Massachusetts, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Nashville and more. It wraps Sept. 30 in Troy, New York.

In a post on Instagram, Blunstone writes that he's "thrilled" to be heading out on tour again, noting fans can expect to hear "songs from my solo career and some Zombies classic tunes."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Blunstone wrapped his Believe in Miracles U.K. solo tour on May 28 in London. In a post on Instagram he called it "one of the most enjoyable tours I've ever been on," noting that he hopes he and his band can do another solo tour in the U.K. early next year.

In addition to the upcoming U.S. tour, Blunstone is scheduled to perform at The Zombies' annual Begin Here festival, taking place Oct. 30- Nov. 1 in their hometown of St. Albans, England. More info can be found at TheZombiesmusic.com.

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