The Zombies' Colin Blunstone & Chris White to appear at UK events celebrating 'Odessey and Oracle' reissue

By Jill Lances

The Zombies are set to reissue their iconic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle, on Sept. 26, and members of the band will celebrate the release with some special events in England.

Frontman Colin Blunstone and bassist/co-songwriter Chris White are set to appear at two events: an acoustic performance and Q&A on Sept. 25 at EartH Theatre in London, and a listening party and Q&A at Pioneer Club in the band's hometown of St. Albans.

After Odessey and Oracle was recorded in 1967, the album was remixed in a then-new stereo format. According to a press release, that "sacrificed key elements from the mono recording." The new reissue will be in mono, with the band noting in an Instagram post that it allows fans a chance to "experience the album the way it was intended to be heard and seen: raw, rich and timeless." 

Odessey and Oracle Mono Remastered is available for preorder now.

Released in April 1968, Odessey and Oracle was not a commercial success when it came out. In fact, The Zombies has already broken up by the time the album was released. But the album's third single, "Time of the Season," became a hit in the U.S. almost a year later, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to become an iconic song for the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!