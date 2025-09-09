The Zombies' Colin Blunstone & Chris White to appear at UK events celebrating 'Odessey and Oracle' reissue

The Zombies are set to reissue their iconic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle, on Sept. 26, and members of the band will celebrate the release with some special events in England.

Frontman Colin Blunstone and bassist/co-songwriter Chris White are set to appear at two events: an acoustic performance and Q&A on Sept. 25 at EartH Theatre in London, and a listening party and Q&A at Pioneer Club in the band's hometown of St. Albans.

After Odessey and Oracle was recorded in 1967, the album was remixed in a then-new stereo format. According to a press release, that "sacrificed key elements from the mono recording." The new reissue will be in mono, with the band noting in an Instagram post that it allows fans a chance to "experience the album the way it was intended to be heard and seen: raw, rich and timeless."

Odessey and Oracle Mono Remastered is available for preorder now.

Released in April 1968, Odessey and Oracle was not a commercial success when it came out. In fact, The Zombies has already broken up by the time the album was released. But the album's third single, "Time of the Season," became a hit in the U.S. almost a year later, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to become an iconic song for the band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.