ZZ Top announces new 2026 US tour dates

ZZ Top has added more tour dates to their 2026 schedule.

The band has revealed dates for a U.S. leg of their The Big One! tour, with the trek kicking off March 21 in Abilene, Texas, and wrapping May 19 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The tour is one of many the band has planned for next year. They previously announced dates for the Dos Amigos tour with Dwight Yoakam, consisting of 15 shows starting March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota.

They also announced they’ll be bringing The Big One! tour to Europe, their first European tour in two years. The 23-show tour will have them hitting 13 countries, with a mix of festival appearances and headlining dates. It starts June 13 in Estonia.

A complete list of ZZ Top dates can be found at ZZTop.com.

