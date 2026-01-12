If You Miss the Old School Days of Actually Flipping Channels On Your TV, the Internet Has It.

If, for some reason, you’re nostalgic about the old days of having to flip through channels on your TV to find something to watch, there’s a website just for you.

www.myretrotvs.com has all your favorite decades of TV shows on old school box sets that you actually have to change the channel to find something to watch. And of course the shows are from the era you choose.

Pick a decade and start clicking the remote to watch 80’s TV shows, movies, even music videos, which comes in handy since MTV stopped playing music decades ago.