Time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to a rockin’ new year and we’re ringing in 2024 with the best, most rockin’ party songs ever!

As you’re making those New Year’s resolutions and partying the night away, crank up Orlando’s Classic Hits as we play the top 98 rockin’ party songs! The Great 98 starts New Year’s Eve at 4p and rocks you all the way to midnight!

Happy New Year from 98.9 WMMO!





©2022 Cox Media Group