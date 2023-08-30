Labor Day already? What happened to summer?! We tried to throw it in reverse and turn back the clock on summer but couldn’t quite figure out time travel…. Bummer. So instead, 98.9 WMMO is rockin’ Orlando’s Classic Hits in reverse! It’s a Z to A Labor Day Weekend!

Tune in starting Friday September 1st at 3p, as we play back Orlando’s Classic Hits, in REVERSE alphabetical order – all weekend long!

When to listen:

Friday: 3PM to midnight

Saturday: 8AM to midnight

Sunday: 10A to 9PM

Monday: 8AM until whenever we finish!

Since songs will be played in reverse alphabetical order, you can challenge your friends to see if you can guess which song will play next.

Download the WMMO app and listen everywhere this weekend as we say goodbye to summer!

26 letters, 4 days…Spend Labor Day Weekend with 98.9 WMMO as we count down Orlando’s Classic Hits from Z to A!

