You Could Win Thousands Of Dollars!

98.9 WMMO IS LOOKING TO STUFF YOUR POCKETS WITH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN CASH PRIZES - IT'S TIME TO GET PAID LIKE A ROCKSTAR!

From March 22nd through April 26th we’ll give four chances every weekday to win $1,000. On Thursdays, we’ll raise the stakes to $5,000 for every winner!

Make sure you lock in your radio, app, or stream daily to WMMO at 8am, Noon, 2pm, and 4pm.

When we give you the special keyword on the radio, text it to the number 70123 before :15 minutes past the hour.

Download the WMMO app for push notifications and reminders on how you could walk off with thousands of dollars in our “Get Paid Like A Rockstar” contest!



For the full rundown of the official rules of this contest, click here.