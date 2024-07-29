College Football is Back! UCF fall camp kicks off today

ORLANDO, Fla. — As July comes to a close, and the heart of the summer months is upon us, football fans need only to look around the corner for a taste of fall. The UCF Knights will take the field today, the first day of fall preseason camp as they look forward to Year 2 in the Big XII. And while there are a lot of new faces, hopes are high after an up and down first year in the new conference.

So who are these new faces you are talking about?

I’m glad you asked, as UCF brought in one of the top transfer portal targets in college football this season, landing Arkansas Razorback transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson. And if there every was a coach who has ‘a type’ when it comes to his quarterbacks, it’s UCF Coach Gus Malzahn. Already receiving comparisons to Cam Newton who played 1 season for the Malzahn during his time with Auburn, Jefferson has some lofty expectations coming into the high powered offensive attack that is the Knights.

The main thing for KJ Jefferson… pic.twitter.com/hBGdVWsXA8 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) January 11, 2024

A lot of change will also take place on defense where new defensive coordinator Ted Roof will look to revamp a team that finished 122nd in rushing defense. A new staff on that side of the ball and new group at linebacker will be something to watch early on in the season.

Well who is coming back?

What about one of the best rushing attacks in the league? RJ Harvey is returning, as the local Edgewater product ran for over 1400 yards last season and 16 TD’s. Fellow offensive star Kobe Hudson also returns as he’ll take more of a focal role in the passing game after Javon Baker went on to the NFL.

Three starters on the offensive line are also returning to help keep the rushing attack strong. And on the other side of the ball, all four interior lineman return including Lee Hunter and John Walker who will form one of the more formidable interior groups in the country.

But will they be any good?

There are a lot of expectations surrounding UCF this coming season. An up and down season, including three loses by 2-points or less, left the Knights out of the Big 12 championship. But the loss of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC leaves the top of the conference open to whomever can make a push. And combined with a strong recruiting and transfer class, UCF is primed as anyone in the conference to take it. But with early season battles with Colorado and Florida circled on the schedule, we are sure to know a lot about this team early on.

