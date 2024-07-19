Orlando City looks to stay hot as they host longtime rival this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slow start to the season had many questioning if the offseason re-signing of manager Óscar Pareja and general manager Luiz Muzzi was a mistake. After 4 years of MLS Cup playoff appearances and a U.S. Open championship in 2022, many couldn’t see a way forward without the pair before each signed a 2-year extension just after the regular season.

READ: Orlando City Soccer begin their 10th season in MLS with a familiar look

But my, how opinions can change after a tough first half of the season. The arrival of designated player Luis Muriel has left something to be desired in his play on the pitch, a regression of what seemed to be a budding superstar in Facundo Torres, and a struggle to find a formation that fit these pieces together led Orlando to sitting 14th in the 15 team Eastern Conference as recently as mid-June. Many called for a formation change, even more called for a managerial change.

AND THAT'S FOUR STRAIGHT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1Qq2Y1FLN — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 18, 2024

Now after 4 straight wins, and decisions in 6 of their last 7, the Lions have skyrocketed up the table sitting 7th and in the playoffs if the season ended today. Muriel has been moved into a subs role, which seems to suit his game better in this system and allows Torres more freedom in his game early. And a noticeable focus on increased chances on goal offensively have been key to the turn around.

Suddenly a team, that looked unrecognizable from their 2nd place finish in the Supporters Shield last season is getting hot as the temperatures heat up as well. And that just means that the supporters section at Inter&Co Stadium will be rowdy as ever as City hosts long time rival NYCFC, the team responsible for their last loss back on June 28th at Yankee Stadium.

Tickets for this Saturday’s matchup at 7:30pm are still available and qualify for no sales tax during Florida’s “Freedom Summer Savings” event. For tickets, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group