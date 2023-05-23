A to Z Memorial Day Weekend on WMMO!

98.9 WMMO is giving you Orlando’s Classic Hits from A to Z this Memorial Day Weekend!

Tune in starting Friday, May 26th at noon, as we play back Orlando’s Classic Hits, in alphabetical order – all weekend long.

When to listen:

Friday: 3PM to midnight

Saturday: 8AM to midnight

Sunday: 10A to 9PM

Monday: 8AM until whenever we finish!

Since songs played will be in alphabetical order, you can challenge your friends to see if you can guess which song will play next.

Download the WMMO app and use the OPEN MIC feature to send us a shoutout from your cookout – or send one to your friends across town. We may play them on-the-air

26 letters, 4 days…Spend Memorial Day Weekend with 98.9 WMMO as we count down Orlando’s Classic Hits from A to Z!

Your A to Z Memorial Day Weekend is brought to you by Mark Spain Real Estate. With the guaranteed offer from Mark Spain Real Estate, you can receive an all-cash offer and close in as little as 21 days AND their offers are the strongest in the industry! Bypass the market and sell your home hassle-free with:

No showings

No open houses

No stress

Visit MarkSpainRealEstate.com and start packing!