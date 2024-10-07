Hurricane Milton: Have storm-related questions? Call the Hurricane Help Line

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Family Connection and WFTV partnered with the Heart of Florida United Way to answer your non-emergency questions during Hurricane Milton. The United Way team is ready to help you.





211 can be reached via phone, text ( text your zip code to 898211) or chat and can help answer any storm-related questions you have about shelters, evacuations and more.

The 211 Information and Referral line is a free and confidential service that connects people to essential health and human services.

A 211 call specialist will connect you with existing resources at local organizations that provide critical services.

Services can include:

Local Food Banks and Nutrition Programs

Emergency Housing/Shelter Assistance

Utility Assistance

Disaster Relief

Employment and Education Opportunities

Veteran Services

Parent Resources

Health Care Information

Crisis and Suicide prevention support

211 can help during a storm with:

Shelter information and housing assistance

Where to find sandbags and tarps

Food, clothing, and hygiene locations

Special needs registry and medical supplies

Emotional and crisis support

Heart of Florida United Way’s primary coverage area includes Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties.

However, HFUW is contracted to support 211 coverage for 10 additional Florida counties as well.

The Florida counties include:

Citrus

Collier

DeSoto

Hardee

Highlands

Lake

Manatee

Orange

Osceola

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Sumter

What is the difference between 988, 211, and 911?

988 is primarily for suicide and mental health crisis care, which is operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way

211 is for information and referrals for health and human services, which is operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way

911 is for dispatching emergency medical, fire, or police

