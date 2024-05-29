25 Rock Stars That Are 75+ and Still Rockin’ the House

The Rolling Stones releases new song with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Some rock stars have been threatening to quit touring for many years now. We’ve had farewell tours, the long goodbye that gets longer and some that have no plans of announcing their retirement. But if you’re still selling out shows and you still sound great, more power to ya’ and keep on touring!

For example, I recently saw Eagles in Orlando and they were AMAZING! Next up, Mick and Keith are in town with The Rolling Stones and I can’t wait! I just hope to be this energetic and full of life at 80-years old like these rock start are.

Ultimate Classic Rock listed all the rockers that have been doing this for decades that you can see out on tour this Summer:

Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, and Mike Love of the Beach Boys are all 83-years old!

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 80 and they’ll be here in Orlando June 3rd at Camping World Stadium! Steve Miller and Roger Daltrey are also 80.

Chicago’s Robert Lamm is 79, as is Rod Stewart and former Yes singer Jon Anderson.

There are a bunch of 78-year-olds still on the road, like John Fogerty, Neil Young and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Daryl Hall is 77-years old and Ronnie Wood turns 77 June 1st!

This year is a big year for 76-year-olds, like Sammy Hagar, Carlos Santana, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Steve Winwood, and John Oates. Oh and Stevie Nicks just turned 76 a few days ago!

Robert Plant is 75 and so is Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick, as well as and Billy Joel.