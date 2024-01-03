WMMO Sunday Morning Acoustic

Every Sunday between 8am and 10am, 98.9 WMMO pulls the plug for “Sunday Morning Acoustic,” two hours of great rock & roll... “Unplugged”. The show, which has become a Central Florida favorite, features great acoustic tracks by many of the artists you know and love from such acts as The Beatles, to Bon Jovi, to The Stones, to the Scorpions.

Hear songs you know and love performed unplugged…live performances…awesome artists covering the work of other awesome artists…“Oh Wow!” classics…and we’ll also turn you on to Orlando’s best singer-songwriters.

What Makes Sunday Morning Acoustic Unique? During the show you’ll also hear very special and hard to find studio and live recordings we’ve taken from a variety of sources such as promotional radio-only discs, B-sides, imports, CD bonus tracks, out-of-print recordings, on-the-air radio station performances and various other sources. We also feature some of the best local talent that Central Florida has to offer.

Brought to you by Morgan & Morgan. With more than $20 billion dollars recovered, they believe that when you’re injured you deserve more. Morgan & Morgan - America’s Largest Injury Law Firm.