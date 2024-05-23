David Lee Roth (MANDATORY CREDIT David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Van Halen waiting for the show in the dressing room with guitar and bass at the Omni in Atlanta in the United States, 1984 February. (Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) (David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

When it comes to a “Best of the Best” list, there’s a lot of criteria that must be considered. However, what I like about Forbes list of the 30 Best Rock Bands of All-Time is they kept it simple. It’s bands only, not individual artists, and bands “whose musical work has remained timeless over the years and is predominantly still relevant within the modern music industry.”

So, let’s take a look at their picks. But keep in mind, these are bands only, you won’t see names like David Bowie or Bryan Adams.

30. Aerosmith

29. ZZ Top

28. TOOL

27. Oasis

26. KISS

25. Radiohead

24. Journey

23. Nirvana

VIDEO: Kurt Cobain and Nirvana's 1993 MTV performance Video of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana performing for MTV's "Live And Loud" in 1993.

22. Cream

21. Heart

20. Guns N’ Roses

19. Rage Against the Machine (Over Aerosmith and Nirvana? I disagree.)

18. RUSH

17. Iron Maiden

16. U2

U2 plays 'Beautiful Day' at Gwinnett Arena U2 played the Gwinnett Arena on Memorial Day. Here they are with their hit song "Beautiful Day."

15. The Clash

14. The Doors

13. The Who

12. Black Sabbath

11. Fleetwood Mac

10. AC/DC

9. Metallica

8. Eagles

The Eagles In Concert - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

7. Van Halen

6. The Rolling Stones

5. The Jimi Hendrix Experience

4. Pink Floyd

3. Queen

2. The Beatles

1. Led Zeppelin