When it comes to a “Best of the Best” list, there’s a lot of criteria that must be considered. However, what I like about Forbes list of the 30 Best Rock Bands of All-Time is they kept it simple. It’s bands only, not individual artists, and bands “whose musical work has remained timeless over the years and is predominantly still relevant within the modern music industry.”
So, let’s take a look at their picks. But keep in mind, these are bands only, you won’t see names like David Bowie or Bryan Adams.
30. Aerosmith
29. ZZ Top
28. TOOL
27. Oasis
26. KISS
25. Radiohead
24. Journey
23. Nirvana
22. Cream
21. Heart
20. Guns N’ Roses
19. Rage Against the Machine (Over Aerosmith and Nirvana? I disagree.)
18. RUSH
17. Iron Maiden
16. U2
15. The Clash
14. The Doors
13. The Who
12. Black Sabbath
11. Fleetwood Mac
10. AC/DC
9. Metallica
8. Eagles
7. Van Halen
6. The Rolling Stones
5. The Jimi Hendrix Experience
4. Pink Floyd
3. Queen
2. The Beatles
1. Led Zeppelin