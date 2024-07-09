AC/DC's "Back In Black" Goes Platinum...Again

AC/DC has received a new Platinum certification for their “Back In Black” album. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ as 26 times platinum. Meaning, that album has sold 1,000,000 units 26 times, for a total now of more than 26 million for AC/DC.
Their album was previously certified 25 times Platinum by the RIAA back in December of 2019.
Currently, “Back in Black” is the fourth biggest-selling album of all time in the United States. Who beats them out with the top 3 spots? According to Statista, the top 3 are:
#3. Eagles - Hotel California
#2. Michael Jackson - Thriller
#1. Eagles - Greatest Hits