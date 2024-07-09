AC/DC's "Back In Black" Goes Platinum...Again

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has donated more than $19,000 to an Alzheimer's charity after learning of a Canadian hockey ref's skating marathon meant to raise money for the disease.

By Jay Edwards

AC/DC has received a new Platinum certification for their “Back In Black” album. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ as 26 times platinum. Meaning, that album has sold 1,000,000 units 26 times, for a total now of more than 26 million for AC/DC.

Their album was previously certified 25 times Platinum by the RIAA back in December of 2019.

Currently, “Back in Black” is the fourth biggest-selling album of all time in the United States. Who beats them out with the top 3 spots? According to Statista, the top 3 are:

#3. Eagles - Hotel California

#2. Michael Jackson - Thriller

#1. Eagles - Greatest Hits

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!