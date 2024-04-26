Colt Ford Died Twice After Suffering His Heart Attack

Colt Ford

Colt Ford: The country singer was in critical but stable condition after suffering a heart attack after his show in Arizona on Thursday. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Do you remember that heart attack Colt Ford had earlier this month after playing a show in Arizona? Well, it was a lot more serious than we could have imagined!

According to The Boot, he revealed he actually died twice!  He had to be revived once on the tour bus and then a second time on his way to the hospital.

Colt said, “I had so much trauma in my body and my heart, I had to have three stents put in . . . The Lord had more for me to do.  I have more music to make, and hopefully some more differences to make in people’s life.”

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

