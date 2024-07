Duran Duran perform during the Future Past Tour at The FLA Live Arena. SUNRISE FL - JUNE 18: Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran performs during the Future Past Tour at The FLA Live Arena on June 18, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

If you want to see Duran Duran in concert, dont delay! The band, coming back from a European tour, will play 7 shows over 13 days this Fall.

Is that actually considered a “North American Tour?” I feel like we need more from your Duran Duran, a commitment!

Anyway, here’s the dates and venues, in case you’d like the check them out live.

10/21 - Allentown, PA

10/23 - Verona, NY

10/25 - Uncasville, CT

10/26 - Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 - Baltimore, MD

10/31 - New York, NY

11/2 - Manchester, NH